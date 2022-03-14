Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed the most recent trading day at $19.22, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had lost 11.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 10.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 117.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $743.04 million, up 125.68% from the year-ago period.

CCRN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.15% and +17.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 60.1% higher. Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cross Country Healthcare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.08, which means Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CCRN has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CCRN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

