Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed the most recent trading day at $24.11, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had gained 38.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.35, up 187.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $741.57 million, up 123.48% from the year-ago period.

CCRN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $2.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.88% and +59.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% higher within the past month. Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cross Country Healthcare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.87, so we one might conclude that Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CCRN has a PEG ratio of 0.74 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CCRN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.