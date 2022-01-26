Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) closed the most recent trading day at $17.92, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had lost 36.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 25.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cross Country Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 610.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $602.67 million, up 179.52% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% higher within the past month. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.94, which means Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CCRN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Staffing Firms was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCRN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

