Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. CCRN surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of CCRN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 21.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that CCRN could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CCRN's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch CCRN for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.