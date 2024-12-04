Cross Country Healthcare to be acquired by Aya Healthcare for $18.61 per share

Aya Healthcare and Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Aya will acquire Cross Country for $18.61 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $615M. The all-cash transaction represents a premium of 67% to Cross Country’s closing price on December 3 and a premium of 68% to the volume-weighted average trading price for the 30-day trading period ended December 3. Following completion of the transaction, and to ensure a transition, Martins will continue to serve as president and CEO of Cross Country as part of Aya. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2025, subject to the approval of Cross Country stockholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. The Cross Country board of directors unanimously approved the merger agreement and intends to recommend that Cross Country stockholders vote in favor of it at a special meeting of stockholders, to be scheduled as soon as practicable. Upon completion of the transaction, Cross Country will become a private company and its common stock will no longer trade on the Nasdaq. Aya expects to maintain a significant presence in Boca Raton, Florida.

