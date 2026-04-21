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Cross Country Healthcare Appoints Chris Tyrell As Chief Information Officer

April 21, 2026 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN), a technology-driven healthcare workforce solutions company, on Tuesday named Chris Tyrell as Chief Information Officer.

Tyrell brings more than 20 years of executive technology experience across workforce solutions, staffing, software, and supply chain sectors.

Most recently, he has been with the Eclipse Advantage serving as Chief Technology Officer.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Cross Country Healthcare are currently trading 1.01 percent higher at $9.96

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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