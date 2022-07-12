Cross Country (CCRN) Surges 8.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) shares rallied 8.4% in the last trading session to close at $24.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from the company’s digital transformation and operational efficiency, which have been enabling it to cater to the continuously increasing demand for its services.

This provider of health care staffing and workforce management services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +187.2%. Revenues are expected to be $741.57 million, up 123.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Cross Country, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CCRN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Cross Country is a member of the Zacks Staffing Firms industry. One other stock in the same industry, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT), finished the last trading session 4.2% lower at $19.16. RCMT has returned -19.1% over the past month.

RCM Technologies, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +7.1% over the past month to $0.50. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +354.6%. RCM Technologies, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

