Cross Country (CCRN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) reported $236.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.6%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -300%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsn : 6,318 versus 6,535 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6,318 versus 6,535 estimated by two analysts on average. Physician staffing statistical data - Revenue per day filled : $2,286.00 versus $2,053.50 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2,286.00 versus $2,053.50 estimated by two analysts on average. Physician staffing statistical data - Days filled in HRS : 18,599 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16,832.

: 18,599 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16,832. Revenue- Physician staffing : $42.52 million versus $49.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change.

: $42.52 million versus $49.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change. Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing: $194.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $203.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%.

Here is how Cross Country performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Cross Country have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

