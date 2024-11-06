Cross Cat Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Semi-Annual Growth

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. (JP:2307) has released an update.

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales increasing by 12.3% and operating profit rising by 29.2% compared to the previous year. The company also anticipates moderate growth in net sales and operating profit for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This positive trend reflects the company’s strategic focus on enhancing profitability and expanding its market presence.

