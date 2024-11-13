Cross Cat Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Growth

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. (JP:2307) has released an update.

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 12.3% rise in net sales and a 29.2% boost in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s net assets also saw an improvement, reflecting a stronger equity ratio. Additionally, Cross Cat maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:2307 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.