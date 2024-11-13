News & Insights

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Growth

November 13, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. (JP:2307) has released an update.

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 12.3% rise in net sales and a 29.2% boost in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s net assets also saw an improvement, reflecting a stronger equity ratio. Additionally, Cross Cat maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

