Cropenergies triples Q2 profit on higher ethanol volumes, prices

Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Oct 12 (Reuters) - German biofuel producer Cropenergies CE2G.DE said on Wednesday its second-quarter core profit tripled thanks to significantly higher sales volumes and ethanol prices.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 103 million euros ($100 million) in the three months to Aug. 31.

($1 = 1.0297 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 587720995;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

