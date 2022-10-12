Cropenergies triples Q2 profit on higher ethanol volumes, prices

Oct 12 (Reuters) - German biofuel producer Cropenergies CE2G.DE said on Wednesday its second-quarter core profit tripled thanks to significantly higher sales volumes and ethanol prices.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 103 million euros ($100 million) in the three months to Aug. 31.

($1 = 1.0297 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

