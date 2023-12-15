News & Insights

Commodities

CropEnergies trims revenue outlook again on falling ethanol prices

December 15, 2023 — 04:57 am EST

Written by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Adds Q3 results figures, backgroud info

Dec 15 (Reuters) - German biofuel producer CropEnergies CE2G.DE on Friday cut its full-year revenue outlook, citing persistent deterioration of the earnings situation as ethanol prices continue to drop.

Now the company expects full-year revenue to come in the range of 1.23 billion to 1.25 billion euros ($1.35-1.37 billion), compared to a previously expected range of 1.24-1.30 million euros.

On Nov. 15, the company already downgraded its full-year guidance, citing a sharp decline in ethanol prices since the beginning of that month.

CropEnergies, a subsidiary of Europe's largest sugar refiner Suedzucker SZUG.DE, also reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of 312 million euros, compared to 328 million euros a year ago, and operating profit of 27 million euros, compared to 56 million euros in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9125 euros)

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Linda Pasquini and Rachel More)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.