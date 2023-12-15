CropEnergies trims revenue outlook again on falling ethanol prices

Adds Q3 results figures, backgroud info

Dec 15 (Reuters) - German biofuel producer CropEnergies CE2G.DE on Friday cut its full-year revenue outlook, citing persistent deterioration of the earnings situation as ethanol prices continue to drop.

Now the company expects full-year revenue to come in the range of 1.23 billion to 1.25 billion euros ($1.35-1.37 billion), compared to a previously expected range of 1.24-1.30 million euros.

On Nov. 15, the company already downgraded its full-year guidance, citing a sharp decline in ethanol prices since the beginning of that month.

CropEnergies, a subsidiary of Europe's largest sugar refiner Suedzucker SZUG.DE, also reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of 312 million euros, compared to 328 million euros a year ago, and operating profit of 27 million euros, compared to 56 million euros in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9125 euros)

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Linda Pasquini and Rachel More)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.