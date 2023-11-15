News & Insights

Commodities

CropEnergies slashes full-year outlook as ethanol prices drop

November 15, 2023 — 05:42 am EST

Written by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Biofuel maker CropEnergies CE2G.DE cut on Wednesday its full-year outlook, citing a sharp decline in ethanol prices since the beginning of November.

Now the company anticipates full year revenues to be between 1.24 billion to 1.30 billion euros ($1.35-$1.41 billion), compared to previously expected range of 1.27-1.37 billion.

CropEnergies, which makes ethanol and animal feed from renewable substances such as biomass, said it expected volatility in sales, raw material and energy markets to increase again, heightened by the recent escalation in the Middle East.

It now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be in a range of 115 million to 145 million euros, down from an earlier forecast of 140-190 million euros.

Shares in CropEnergies were down 7% at 10:35 GMT.

($1 = 0.9216 euros)

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova, editing by Linda Pasquini)

((Amir.orusov@thomsonreuters.com; Anastasiia.kozlova@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.