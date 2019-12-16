CropEnergies Raises 2019/20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CropEnergies AG, said, for fiscal 2019/20, revenues are now expected to reach approximately 900 million euros (prior outlook: 840 million to 870 million euros), EBITDA around 145 million euros (prior outlook: 110 million to 135 million euros); and operating result of approximately 100 million euros (prior outlook: 70 million to 90 million euros).

CropEnergies AG increased its outlook for the 2019/20 financial year due to continued robust demand for climate-friendly alternatives to fossil fuels and continued revenues for renewable ethanol that are significantly higher than in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.