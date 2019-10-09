CropEnergies Q2 Operating Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CropEnergies, the member of the Suedzucker Group, reported that its second-quarter operating profit improved to 28.6 million euros from 9.6 million euros, a year ago. EBITDA increased to 39.1 million euros from 19.4 million euros, prior year.

Second-quarter revenues were 245 million euros compared to 201 million euros, a year ago. The company reported the highest revenues in a quarter in its history.

For fiscal 2019/20, the company expects revenues in a range of 820 million euros to 860 million euros and an operating profit of 50 million euros to 75 million euros, and an EBITDA of 90 million euros to 120 million euros.

