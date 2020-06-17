CropEnergies Prelim. Q1 Operating Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CropEnergies AG said, according to preliminary figures, first quarter EBITDA decreased to 18 million euros from 26 million euros, prior year. Operating profit was 8 million euros compared to 15 million euros. Revenues declined to 171 million euros from 203 million euros. The full report will be published on 8 July 2020.

CropEnergies said it expects a significant decrease in revenues and operating profit for the full fiscal year 2020/21 due to the corona pandemic. The company projects an improvement for the second quarter from the first quarter.

