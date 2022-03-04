Crop trader Louis Dreyfus suspends operations in Russia

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), one of the world's largest agricultural commodity merchants, has suspended its operations in Russia, it said on Friday.

It did not provide further details in an emailed response to a question about the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its activities. Like other crop traders, it has already suspended operations in Ukraine due to the closure of commercial shipping.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.