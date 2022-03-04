Commodities

Crop trader Louis Dreyfus suspends operations in Russia

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), one of the world's largest agricultural commodity merchants, has suspended its operations in Russia, it said on Friday.

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), one of the world's largest agricultural commodity merchants, has suspended its operations in Russia, it said on Friday.

It did not provide further details in an emailed response to a question about the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its activities. Like other crop traders, it has already suspended operations in Ukraine due to the closure of commercial shipping.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular