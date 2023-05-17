Crop tour projects southwestern Kansas wheat yield lowest since at least 2003

By Tom Polansek

WICHITA, Kansas, May 17 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the second day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the southwestern portion of the state at 27.5 bushels per acre, the worst since at least 2003 and down from 37 bushels per acre last year.

The Wheat Quality Council tour's five-year average for the same area from 2017-2022 was 44.68 bushels per acre. No tour was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three years of drought have left the hard red winter wheat crop in the worst shape in memory for many farmers, and yields on the first day of the tour were also historically low.

A poor crop from the United States, the No. 5 wheat exporter, leaves the world more vulnerable to shortages. The U.S. Agriculture Department expects domestic wheat stocks to fall to a 16-year low, and a smaller crop could result in higher bread and staple food prices.

Tour scouts sampled 276 fields on Wednesday between Colby and Wichita, Kansas. The tour is scheduled to release a final yield forecast for Kansas on Thursday.

Kansas and Oklahoma are the biggest producers of hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is milled into flour for bread.

Tour participants found fields in southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma were worse off than they appeared from the road, said Evan Backhus, commodities manager for Purefield Ingredients, operator of a wheat protein facility in Russell, Kansas.

The worst crops were short and thin with bare spots in the fields.

"We've come across more freeze damage than I was anticipating," Backhus said. "There is a lot of drought stress showing."

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Leslie Adler)

