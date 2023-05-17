Crop tour projects southwestern Kansas wheat yield lowest since at least 2003

WICHITA, Kansas, May 17 (Reuters) - Crop scouts on the second day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the southwestern portion of the state at 27.5 bushels per acre, the worst since at least 2003 and down from 37 per acre bushels in 2022.

The Wheat Quality Council's tour's five-year average for the same area from 2017-2022 was 44.68 bushels per acre. No tour was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tour scouts sampled 276 fields on Wednesday between Colby and Wichita, Kansas. The tour is scheduled to release a final yield forecast for Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

