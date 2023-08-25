Crop tour forecasts US corn, soy crops below gov't estimates

By Karl Plume

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be smaller than the latest government forecasts as a recent dry spell and heat wave stressed crops that had benefited from mid-summer rains, advisory service Pro Farmer said on Friday.

Pro Farmer, a division of Farm Journal Media, projected that farmers would harvest a corn crop of 14.960 billion bushels, which would be the third largest ever, based on an average yield of 172.0 bushels per acre (bpa). After a tour of seven major production states, Pro Farmer forecast a soybean crop of 4.110 billion bushels based on an average yield of 49.7 bushels per acre.

U.S. farmers dramatically expanded corn seedings this season and reduced soy plantings despite weak demand for corn and rising demand for soy products, especially soyoil for making renewable fuels.

Drought conditions in the Midwest, which until late June had been the worst since 2012, eased beginning in July as the corn crop entered its critical pollination stage of development. Soybeans continue developing into August, however, and may be further impacted by hot dry weather this week.

"Soybeans have later maturity than corn so they are going to be impacted by the heat," said Tanner Ehmke, lead economist for grains and oilseeds at CoBank and a scout on the western leg of the tour. "They can abort those pods, especially those upper clusters."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said 43% of the U.S. corn crop and 38% of the soybean crop was affected by drought as of Aug. 22. That was down from 70% of corn and 63% of soybeans under drought near the end of June.

But a stretch of dry weather, coupled with extreme heat this week has heaped stress on the crop, scouts on the tour found.

Severe heat, with temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit and heat indexes topping 110 or 120 in spots, is also accelerating crop maturity, scouts said. That was also likely to drag on yields as corn kernels will not plump up as they would if the weather was cooler. The lack of rain may also impede soybean pod filling.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) earlier this month projected corn production at 15.111 billion bushels, with an average yield of 175.1 bpa. The soybean harvest was seen at 4.205 billion bushels with an average yield of 50.9 bpa.

A strong corn harvest would further swell a domestic stockpile that is expected to balloon as U.S. export demand slumps due to a record harvest in Brazil. The country's soybean stockpile, however, is projected to shrink to an eight-year low before next year's crop is harvested.

"This is going to tighten the (soybean) balance sheet," said Brian Grete, editor of Pro Farmer and leader of the eastern leg of the tour. "Soybeans already had the tighter balance sheet. Corn had some cushion."

(Reporting by Karl Plume; Additional reporting by Christopher Walljasper, Karen Braun and Mark Weinraub, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

