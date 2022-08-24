Crop tour finds lower western Iowa corn yields vs 2021

Adds comments

SPENCER, Iowa, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Corn yield prospects in Western Iowa are lower than last year, scouts on an annual tour found on Wednesday, as hot dry weather continues to cast doubt on U.S. crop production.

Bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies, after a string of troubled crop harvests worldwide points to multiple years of tight supplies and high food costs.

Corn and soy prospects in many western growing states including Nebraska and South Dakota have been below the three-year average so far on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour.

As it moved into the top corn growing state, the tour projected corn yields in Iowa's crop District 1, in the state's northwest corner, at 181.12 bushels per acre (bpa), down from 183.96 bpa last year and below the tour's three-year average of 183.37 bpa.

"They probably planted too thick and tried too hard for this year and they didn't prepare for a drought," said Nathan Serbus, a western tour scout and farmer from Minnesota.

Corn yields in west-central District 4 were pegged at 180.80 bpa, below the tour's average yield of 201.10 bpa last year and its three-year average of 188.74, bpa for the district. Corn yields in southwestern District 7 were seen at 173.70 bpa, down from 192.47 bpa a year ago and the three-year average of 187.83 bpa.

The tour is slated to release statewide figures for Iowa on Thursday. Soybean pod counts in the western part of the state were mixed, with some districts surpassing last year and others below.

Illinois corn yield prospects and pod counts in the top soybean producing state were lower than last year but above the three-year average, tour scouts also found on Wednesday. S0N27L02A

"We are used to seeing really good corn in Illinois. We saw some pretty good corn today, (but) what I didn’t see was any ‘wow’ corn," said Pro Farmer editor Brian Grete, who is leading the eastern tour.

"The soybeans.. were kind of hit-and-miss."

(Reporting by Karen Braun and Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)

