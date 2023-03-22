Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus posts higher annual sales and profits

Sales up 21%

Net profit up 44%

Adds detail

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) on Wednesday reported a 44% jump in 2022 net profit, joining other global crop merchants with an earnings boost from high prices and strong demand.

LDC, whose rivals include ADM ADM.N, Bunge BG.N and Cargill, reported a group net profit of just over $1 billion versus $697 million a year earlier.

Net sales rose almost 21%% to $59.9 billion from $49.6 billion.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine contributed to surging prices and supply tensions in staple crops.

"The company leveraged its global presence, market intelligence and risk management framework, reinforced since the advent of COVID-19, to capture profitable origination and sales

opportunities," LDC said in a results statement.

Bunge and ADM both reported record 2022 earnings and have forecast healthy profits for this year.

Improved results and the sale of a stake in 2021 to Abu Dhabi holding firm ADQ have eased financial pressure on LDC and main shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus after several years of modest profits and mounting debt.

Group equity rose to a record $6.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022, the company said.

LDC also announced a 33.6% reduction target for its Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to a baseline year of 2022.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jason Neely)

