Cronos Shares Are Up After Analyst Crowns Cannabis Company 'New King In The North'

The cannabis sector has been hit by a slower-than-expected rollout of retail stores and the continued strength of the black market, but Stifel analysts say count on Cronos emerging as a winner.

Shares of Cannabis producer Cronos are climbing after Stifel analysts upgraded shares to buy from hold, saying the company has been swept along by a selloff, and most undeserved.

Cronos Group was climbing in premarket trading Friday after analysts at Stifel upgraded the Canadian cannabis company’s shares to buy from hold. Citing the company’s “advantaged and enhanced position,” they went as far as crowning it “A New King In The North.”

To be sure, any good news would be welcome by investors who have watched the sector meltdown over the past three months.

The back story. Shares of Cronos, which trades on the Nasdaq as well as the Canadian exchange, saw a brief climb in the summer, but are back where they began the year, around $10.

The sector has been hit by a slower-than-expected rollout of retail stores and the continued strength of the black market, a problem that is shared by companies in the U.S. states where it has been legalized.

Investors are holding out for a wave of mergers and acquisitions, amid speculation many companies are running out of money.

What’s new. In a note to clients, analysts at Stifel said the 45% drop in Cronos shares since July has pushed them down to a discounted valuation versus global competitors.

“Cronos is unconstrained in its ability to invest toward the $200 billion global opportunity with C$2 billion in cash on hand (50% of its market cap) while utilizing the resources of tobacco giant Altria,” which has a 45% stake in the company.

They say investors should expect Cronos to stand out above the rest because it can leverage distribution capabilities of Altria to build a CBD business in the U.S. and “demonstrate breakthrough product potential in the Canadian vapor segment.”

And yes, Stifel is anxious about how the Canadian market will develop, but says the potential for capitalizing on sector fallout is one clear route to value creation.

Looking ahead. For cannabis companies, the battle to thrive and survive is clearly not over, but Cronos’s cash on hand and big American backer means its army is riding high.

