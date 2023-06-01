Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Decreased by 8.81% to 3.48

The average one-year price target for Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) has been revised to 3.48 / share. This is an decrease of 8.81% from the prior estimate of 3.82 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.13 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.84% from the latest reported closing price of 2.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cronos Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRON is 0.12%, a decrease of 35.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.08% to 47,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chescapmanager holds 8,327K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 5,528K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 5,528K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,713K shares, representing a decrease of 75.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 45.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,629K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 33.23% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,620K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 30.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 14.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.