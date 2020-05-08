Cronos Group Slides 3% on Q1 Results

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) traded lower on Friday in the wake of the Q1 of fiscal 2020 results it published early in the day.

For the quarter, the company posted revenue of $8.43 million, which was 15% higher on a quarter-over-quarter basis and nearly three times the Q1 2019 figure. On the bottom line, net income rose to $75.7 million ($0.20 per diluted share) from the previous quarter's $61.6 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

On average, analysts estimated Cronos would earn $10.8 million on the top line and post a per-share net profit of only $0.07.

As in previous quarters, however, the company's bottom line was influenced by a large adjustment -- namely, the revaluation of derivative liabilities. This has to do with the value of warrants that Cronos' strategic investor Altria holds in the company, and is essentially an accounting adjustment.

Without Q1's $113 million revaluation, Cronos would have been well in the red on the bottom line. Perhaps a more revealing line item in this respect was the company's operating loss, which came in at just over $45 million for the quarter. That was narrower than the nearly $64 million deficit of Q4 2019 but deeper than the $10.1 million posted in last-year's Q1.

The marijuana company said its revenue got a boost from the rollout of new products, such as vaporizers for the recreational cannabis market in its native Canada. South of that border, Cronos signaled out a new cannabidiol (CBD)-infused moisturizer sold under its U.S. CBD brand, Lord Jones.

Cronos stock fell by 3% Friday on a day when the major stock market indexes all posted gains.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.