Cronos Group Sets Q3 Results Release Date

Beaten-down marijuana stock Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) has fixed the date for the unveiling of its latest quarterly results.

The figures for the company's Q3 of fiscal 2019, which ended Sept. 30, will be revealed on Nov. 12. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss them beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time that day. As is typical for such events, top managers will make presentations before opening the floor to questions -- of which there are bound to be at least a few.

Cronos, like a high number of its peers in the cannabis industry, has seen its share price erode significantly of late. The stock has lost almost 50% of its value over the past three months, against the more or less flat-lining S&P 500 index.

Much of this is due to investor worries about the general viability of the sector, which is struggling with numerous tough issues such as supply difficulties, the vaping crisis, a high level of competition, and the slow thawing of cannabis laws worldwide.

A clutch of recent analyst downgrades of the top marijuana stocks hasn't helped either; Cronos was one of several that had its price target cut by Jefferies in recent days. The investment bank still rates the stock an "underperform," and it knocked the price target down to $10 Canadian ($7.55) per share from the previous CA$15 ($11.33).

In all, expectations for Cronos have become more muted across the past few months. In April, analysts tracking the stock were collectively modeling nearly $143 million in sales for the company in its next fiscal year (2020). Earlier this month, that estimate had been whittled down to $110 million. As for Q3 estimates, they're a bit hard to come by; according to The Wall Street Journal, analysts are expecting a $0.02-per-share net loss.

Cronos suprised the market by posting bottom-line profits in each of its two most recently reported quarters. These, however, were greatly aided by one-off gains arising from the revalutation of derivative liabilities. Had it not been for these gains, which were sizable, Cronos would have been notably in the red.

