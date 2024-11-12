Cronos Group reports Q3 EPS 2c, consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $34.264M vs $24.810M last year. “Our results this quarter demonstrate that our long-term strategy is working. With record net revenue and a disciplined approach to operating expenses, Cronos operates more efficiently and effectively than ever before, and we anticipate long-term margin improvement. Our consolidation of Cronos Growing Company has further strengthened our supply chain, which we anticipate will lead to improved margins and allow us to meet the increasing global demand for high-quality cannabis. With an industry-leading balance sheet, we are well-positioned to expand into new legal markets and drive future growth opportunities,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos.

