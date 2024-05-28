News & Insights

Cronos Group Reassesses Strategy After Deal Falls Through

May 28, 2024 — 05:11 pm EDT

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) has released an update.

Cronos Group Inc. has canceled the sale and subsequent leaseback of its Peace Naturals Campus in Ontario after the buyer failed to meet the deal’s conditions by the May 27 deadline. The security deposit has been returned to the buyer, and Cronos is now exploring other strategic options for the facility, including its potential expansion. The company emphasizes its ongoing commitment to innovation in the global cannabinoid industry and building a portfolio of distinguished brands.

