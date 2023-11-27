News & Insights

Cronos Group Reaches Sale-leaseback Agreement For Stayner, Ontario Facility

November 27, 2023

(RTTNews) - Cronos Group Inc. (CRON, CRON.TO) Monday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary entered into an agreement with Future Farmco Canada Inc., a vertical farming company, for the sale and leaseback of its property located at 4491 Concession 12 Sunnidale Road, Stayner, Ontario, Canada, L0M 1S0.

Future Farmco has agreed to acquire the Peace Naturals Campus for C$23 million cash.

"The sale-leaseback of the Peace Naturals Campus supports Cronos' goal to reduce costs across the Company," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. "More specifically, this sale will aid in improving the gross margin profile of our business, while lowering costs and increasing our agility. This sale only strengthens our industry-leading balance sheet and allows us to continue to pursue organic growth and future transactions that bolster Cronos' existing value. We do not expect any interruption to our current operations and plan to carry out existing growth plans within our leased space at the facility."

At closing, the parties expect to enter into a lease agreement for portions of the Peace Naturals Campus, which will include a five-year term and one five-year renewal option that may be exercised by Cronos.

