Cronos Group Promotes Anna Shlimak To Succeed James Holm As CFO

(RTTNews) - Cannabinoid company Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON, CRON.TO) announced Wednesday the appointment of Anna Shlimak as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Shlimak will succeed James Holm, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities and will remain with the Company through April 18, 2025 to ensure a seamless transition.

Shlimak has been an integral part of Cronos' leadership team for the last seven years, playing a key role in shaping the Company's strategy, operational efficiencies, and engagement with the financial and investment community.

During her tenure, she has led many strategic initiatives including cost optimization, revenue growth, and building Cronos' corporate brand, which have positioned the Company for long-term success.

Shlimak recently served as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer and was responsible for managing and directing the organization's corporate strategy, investor relations, communications, government affairs, and information systems departments.

Prior to joining Cronos, Shlimak was the Head of Investor Relations at Quest Partners LLC, a research-driven alternative investment firm. Before that, Shlimak held a range of roles at the New York Stock Exchange in both the New York and London offices.

