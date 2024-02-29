Cronos Group Inc Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Cronos Group Inc (CRON) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$44.8 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$78.9 million, or -$0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $23.9 million from $22.03 million last year.

Cronos Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$44.8 Mln. vs. -$78.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.12 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $23.9 Mln vs. $22.03 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.