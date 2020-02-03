Cronos Group (CRON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cronos Group (CRON) closed the most recent trading day at $7.13, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the cannabis company had lost 2.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.32%, while the S&P 500 0%.

CRON will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2020. On that day, CRON is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.40 million, up 192.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRON. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

