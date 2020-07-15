Cronos Group (CRON) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cronos Group Inc (Symbol: CRON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.81, changing hands as high as $6.96 per share. Cronos Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRON's low point in its 52 week range is $4 per share, with $15.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.87.

