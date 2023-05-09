Cronos Group (CRON) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON)

Q1 2023 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning. My name is Tanya and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Cronos Group's 2023 first quarterearnings conference call Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Shayne Laidlaw, investor relations. Please go ahead.

Shayne Laidlaw -- Investor Relations

Thank you, Tanya, and thank you for joining us today to review Cronos' 2023 first quarter financial and business performance. Today, I am joined by our chairman, president, and CEO, Mike Gorenstein; and our CFO, James Holm. Cronos issued a news release announcing our financial results this morning, which is filed on our EDGAR and SEDAR profiles. This information as well as the prepared remarks will also be posted on our website under Investor Relations.

Before I turn the call over to Mike, let me remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our earnings materials and our SEC filings that are available on our website, by which any forward-looking statements made during this call are qualified in their entirety. Information about non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to U.S.

10 stocks we like better than Cronos Group

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cronos Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

GAAP, can also be found in the earnings materials that are available on our website. Lastly, we'll be making statements regarding market share information throughout this conference call. And unless otherwise stated, all market share data is provided by High Fire. We will now make prepared remarks and then we'll move into a question-and-answer session.

With that, I'll pass it over to Cronos' chairman, president, and CEO, Mike Gorenstein.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Thank you, Shayne, and good morning, everyone. Building off our strategic realignment in 2022, our 2023 strategy is focused on launching innovative borderless products, improving the gross margin of our overall business and driving costs out of the P&L as we move toward being cash-flow positive in 2024. During our lastearnings call we announced an additional $10 million to $20 million in projected operating expense savings in 2023. I'm happy to report that we are tracking toward achieving the high end of this range.

This follows our overachievement of savings in 2022 of approximately $29 million versus a target of $20 million to $25 million. James will go into more detail on the financial results during his remarks, but I want to comment on the improved trajectory of our gross margin. 2022 was a transformative year for Cronos, which put us on better footing for the future. But given the quarter-to-quarter volatility of our gross margin performance, driven by the timing of certain activities associated with our intended changes at the Peace Naturals Campus, we prefer to look at the year in totality.

As a reminder, our gross margin for full year 2022 was 13%, but we ended the year in Q4 with a negative 1% gross margin. Turning to Q1, we posted a 12% gross margin on a consolidated basis. Now that we have solidified our decision to stay at the Peace Natural Campus and to reorganize our business to optimize our supply chain. We intend to build on this momentum to have a smoother gross margin that will improve from Q1 performance as the year progresses.

We're also keenly focused on margin accretive innovation to further diversify our product mix in the higher margin derivative products such as our No. 1 ranking edibles. In Canada, during the first quarter, we continued to execute our plan to create a robust portfolio of borderless products, highlighted by several new launches across critical categories such as pre-rolls and vapes. Our Spinach brand is the only brand that holds a top 10 market share position in all categories that participates in, which are flower, pre-rolled, vapes, and edibles.

Our award-winning Spinach gummy became the No. 1 gummy in Canada in Q1. Spinach completed the quarter with a 15.3% market share in the edibles category, growing retail sales by 49% year over year versus category growth of 25%. When focusing on just gummies, Spinach had a 21.9% market share.

We are thrilled that our gummies have become an integral part of so many adult consumers lives and would like to thank them for showing brand loyalty and enthusiasm for our products. Winning in the Canadian edibles category against the top U.S. brands gives us additional confidence that this borderless product platform can win in any market. Despite her strong performance, the edibles category has been negatively impacted by chewable extracts, which are products that purports to take advantage of a regulatory loophole to sell at a higher potency per pack than compliant edibles.

Health Canada has recently notified producers that these products are incorrectly classified as cannabis extracts and has announced steps to remove these products from market. For reference, four of the top 10 edibles are non-compliant edible extracts. And as a result, we anticipate a more robust back half performance for our edible portfolio. In the vape category, we achieved a 4.4% market share in the first quarter, up 230 basis points year over year, climbing to No.

7. We will build on that momentum in '23 with a continued push to include flavor-forward profile and rare cannabinoids in our vapes, driving innovation while leaning on our winning formulations that consumers love across the portfolio. We launched a new Mango Kiwi Haze CBC bake under the Spinach FEELZ brand with 32% THC and 5% CBC. Our CBC gummies performed well in the early innings of their launch in the Canadian market and we're excited for consumers to try CBC in the vape format.

We also introduced our Spinach FEELZ Blackberry Kush, THC-CBN vape, which has helped contribute to our outsized 155% growth in retail sales in the category year over year in Q1, which is a category growth of 22% for the same period. Pre-rolls are one of the fastest growing categories in the cannabis market. The category increased 38% year over year during the first quarter, and infused pre-rolls accounted for approximately 24% of the dollar share in pre-rolls during the same period. Using our success in edibles category as a blueprint for other formats, Cronos continues to elevate and differentiate the consumer experience by bringing a portfolio of infused pre-rolls to market, utilizing our best in class potent genetics, our flavor-forward and terpene-rich formulations and sought-after rare cannabinoids.

In Q1, we launched two new rare cannabinoid focused pre-rolls. The Spinach FEELZ Mango Kiwi Haze THC:CBC pre-roll and Spinach FEELZ Blackberry Kush THC-CBN pre-roll. Since revamping the portfolio last year, Spinach pre-rolls have gained market share, moving up to the eighth most popular brand in Q1, up from 16th in Q4. With the right based pre-roll portfolio in play and the recent launches of four infused pre-roll offerings, three of which utilize rare cannabinoids, we aim to build off this momentum to drive continued market share gains in this critical category for us.

We closed the first quarter by maintaining our No. 3 market share in the flower category, equating to a 5.2% share of retail sales. Flower in the Canadian market continues to be heavily weighted to 28 gram bags encompassing nine of the top 10 SKUs. Despite this, we continue to defend market share across pack sizes, leading with our 3.5 gram cookies SKU in our 28-gram wedding cake.

GrowCo's performance continued to be strong in Q1. GrowCo reported as preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately 3.2 million to non-Cronos customers. Additionally, the credit facility that Cronos previously provided to GrowCo currently has 73.2 million outstanding, following the principal repayment of 0.7 million by GrowCo in Q1. In addition, GrowCo made a 5.5 million interest payment in Q1.

The strong financial performance of GrowCo yielding equity pick-up, interest payments and loan payback to Kronos is a vital component of our overall financial picture. Turning to Israel, the growth of the medical cannabis industry slowed in Q1, driven by geopolitical factors and government appointment disruptions, which has led to multiple changes in the Health Ministry, causing a slowdown in patient permit authorization and increased competitive activity. Following recent news from the Israeli Health Ministry, we have renewed optimism about the prospect of regulatory change impacting how medical patients can access cannabis. A government committee recommended that Israel transitioned to issuing prescriptions via public healthcare services from its current model, which issues personal patient licenses and is a more complex process.

The new proposal would enable a more streamlined approach to obtaining a cannabis prescription, potentially increasing patient counts by multiples. As a reminder, the current number of medical patients in Israel is approximately 125,000 or just 1.3% of the population. This compares to certain mature medical markets such as Florida in the U.S., where 3.7% of the population is approved to purchase medical cannabis. If Israel were to reach 3.7% of their population, that would equate to 346,000 patients, a near tripling of the current market size.

This is a realistic scenario we think is possible over the next couple of years, especially given the change would result in a favorable regulatory environment such as pharmacy distribution and a federally legal jurisdiction. We are confident in the long-term potential of our position in the Israeli market as it's still one of the world's largest federally legal medical programs today. We have a top performing brand in the market, PEACE NATURALS, and we continue to invest for growth in this market. In the U.S., we have nearly completed the transition away from the beauty category and are moving forward by returning Lord Jones to its roots as an adult use brand featuring high quality cannabinoid product.

We are assembling a portfolio of borderless products with strategic infrastructure and global partnerships combined with an industry -leading balance sheet allowing us to execute effectively in any market. With that, I'd like to pass it on to James to take you through our financials.

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. I will now review our first quarter 2023 results in relation to the prior year period. The company reported consolidated net revenue in the first quarter of $20.1 million, a 20% decrease from the prior year period. Constant currency consolidated net revenue decreased by 14% to $21.7 million.

The revenue change was primarily driven by lower cannabis flower sales in the rest of the world segment and a decline in the U.S. segment due to its strategic repositioning. Consolidated results were additionally impacted by the weakened Canadian dollar and Israeli Shekel against the U.S. dollar during the current period.

These results were partially offset by growth in cannabis extract sales in Canada. Consolidated gross profit in the fourth quarter was $2.4 million, equating to a 12% gross margin, representing a $4.5 million decline from the prior year period. The decline was primarily driven by a reduced gross profit in the rest of the world segment due to lower cannabis flower sales in Israel and adverse price mix shift in cannabis flower sales in Canada, increased returns, and a reduction in gross profit in the U.S. segment.

These results were partially offset by higher cannabis extract sales in Canada with a higher margin profile than other product categories and lower cannabis biomass costs. As Mike mentioned, our results in 2022 were volatile quarter to quarter driven by the realignment of our business, which makes the comparison on a gross margin line in Q1 difficult. With that in mind, looking at both the full year 2022, where we had positive 13% gross margin and the sequential progression from Q4, which had a negative 1% gross margin to Q1 2023, where we had a positive 12% gross margin, you can see encouraging signs of improvement and stability and we intend to build off this momentum throughout 2023. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was negative $16.8 million, representing a $2.1 million improvement from the prior year.

The improvement was primarily driven by a decline in general and administrative and research and development expenses. As Mike mentioned, we're tracking toward the high end of our previously announced $10 million to $20 million in operating expense savings in 2023. Turning to our reporting segment, in the rest of world segment, we reported net revenue in the first quarter of $19.5 million, a 14% decline from the prior year period. Constant currency net revenue in the rest of the world segment decreased 7% to $21 million.

Revenue change is primarily driven by a decline in cannabis flower sales in Israel due to increased competitive activity, the slowdown in patient permit authorizations, and political unrest. While sales in Canada were impacted by adverse price mix shift in the flower category driving increased excise tax payment as a percent of revenue and increased returns. These results are partially offset by growth in cannabis extracts in Canada driven by edibles and vapes. Gross profit for the rest of the world segment for the first quarter was $2.9 million, representing a $3.8 million decline from the prior year period.

The decrease is primarily due to lower cannabis flower sales in Israel, adverse price mix shift in the Canadian flower category driven by the consumer transition to 28-gram bags from 3.5 gram bottles. These results are partially offset by higher cannabis extract sales in Canada, which carry a higher margin profile than other product categories and lower cannabis biomass costs. Adjusted EBITDA and the rest of the world segment for the first quarter was negative $10 million, representing a 6.6 million decline from the prior year period. The decrease versus the prior year was primarily driven by a decline in gross profit.

Turning to the U.S. segment, we reported net revenue in the first quarter of $650,000, a 72% decrease from the prior year period. The decline year over year was driven by a reduction in promotional spending and SKU rationalization due to the strategic realignment of our U.S. business.

Gross profit for the US segment for the first quarter was negative $550,000, representing a $760,000 decline from the prior year period. The decrease year over year was primarily due to lower sales volumes and increased inventory reserves. Adjusted EBITDA in the U.S. segment for the first quarter was negative $2.9 million, representing a $4.2 million improvement from the prior year period.

The improvement versus the prior year was primarily driven by a decrease in sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses. Turning to the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with approximately $836 million in cash and short term investments. In addition to maximizing the return on our cash, we received an interest payment on our GrowCo senior secured loan of $5.5 million, which combined with regular quarterly principal payments of $0.7 million, for total cash paid by GrowCo to Kronos of $6.2 million in Q1. Having the best balance sheet in the cannabis industry enables us to take calculated strategic bets while we remain steadfastly focused on reducing cash burn.

Last year we made significant strides to reduce spending and improve our cash burn rate. And in February, we committed to an additional $10 million to $20 million in savings across operating expense categories in 2023, and we are currently tracking toward the high end of that range. Moving to cash flow, adjusting for the cash outflow of approximately $32.8 million in income taxes payable associated with the onetime Altria warrants relinquishment, free cash flow in Q1 2023 would have been negative $15.7 million, representing a 55% improvement year over year. We anticipate recouping most of the tax payment associated with the onetime Altria warrant relinquishment over the next three years.

Lastly, we anticipate that cash flow, defined as the net change in cash and cash equivalents excluding the impact of the purchase of proceeds of short-term investments for the remainder of fiscal year 2023, will decline by less than $25 million. The company also expects that cash flow will be positive in 2024. The improved cash flow trajectory will be driven by, among other items, net revenue of $100 million to $110 million for full year 2023, continued gross margin improvement, operating expense reduction efforts, and anticipated interest income of $30 million for the remainder of fiscal year 2023. With that, I'll turn it back to Mike.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Thank you, James. We are winning in Canada and Israel due to all the hard work our employees do to bring best-in-class borderless products to market. Our Spinach brand is the only brand that holds a top 10 market share position in all categories of participants in, which are flower, pre-rolls, vapes, and edibles. We are confident that as regulations change, we will be among the best positioned cannabis companies to capture additional market share in any market.

Before getting into questions, I want to level set what is under the Cronos umbrella and where things stand today. We closed Q1 with $836 million in cash and equivalents and zero debt, and we generated $11.2 million in interest income with an anticipation to generate an additional $30 million in interest income through the remainder of 2023. Our Spinach brand has the following market share ranks for Q1. Overall, Spinach is the No.

3 cannabis brand and is No. 1 in edibles, No. 3 in flower, No. 8 in pre-rolls, and No.

7 in vapes. We have a leading medical brand, PEACE NATURALS, in Israel, which boasted $5 million in net revenue in Q1 With a 6.3% stake in PharmaCann, one of the largest private U.S. MSOs currently on our books for 49 million. We have an approximate 10% stake in Futuro, a leading publicly traded Australian medical cannabis provider, worth approximately $13.8 million as of the end of Q1.

We owned 50% of the equity in Cronos GrowCo, which is profitable and paid a $6.2 million in principal and interest payments in Q1. We ended the quarter with a remaining balance of approximately $87 million on our combined loans to GrowCo and its partners. We own real estate and multiple licensed facilities free from any encumbrances. And last, but certainly not least, we have an exclusive partnership with Altria on a global basis.

At the close of the market yesterday, Cronos traded at a market cap of approximately $780 million and an enterprise value of approximately negative $56 million. With that, I'll open the line for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

And our first question will come from John Zamparo of CIBC. Your line is open.

John Zamparo -- CIBC World Markets -- Analyst

Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to start on Israel and would like some additional color there, and apologies if I missed it. But I'm curious what it is you think that market needs to do to get back to growth, what is it you're seeing on competition.

And historically, you've been somewhat protected versus your peers on the Israeli market because of your brand. I wonder exactly what -- what needs to change to get you maybe more optimistic for the back half of the year in Israel?

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Sure. Thanks, John. I think the biggest thing that we're seeing in Israel related to competition, it has to do with patient growth. there had been some unrest politically and that's really stalled a lot of the regulatory process.

But there have been announcements, especially recently, on progress for announcement -- sorry for regulations to actually change the way that the prescriptions are issued in which pharmacies are able to carry cannabis. So this would essentially move from the kind of special process they have now, where you have to get all these different steps that are barriers for a patient entering the system, to opening it up to being treated like another controlled substance. And like we talked about in the prepared remarks, we could see that really increasing the patient count by multiples. And if you think about -- look at Q1 last year, we've seen that when there's a favorable regulatory change in Israel, you can see really, really rapid growth.

And given the announcements, all indications are that is something that that can happen this year. So we're looking at that over the next couple of months, thinking more Q4, and I think that would really just open up the entire market and return to what we saw at the beginning of last year in terms of growth.

John Zamparo -- CIBC World Markets -- Analyst

OK. Understood. And then my second question is on gross margins in particular on rest of world. You saw a nice uptick in Q1 versus Q4, But I wonder at what point and maybe we're at the point now, but will gross margin and rest of world somewhat stabilize.

I assume there's some moving parts with the switch back to Stayner. Obviously, there's a decent amount of fixed costs in that line, so you're not able to completely predict it. But are we at the point now where gross margin should somewhat stabilize or is that likely a back half of year development?

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

Hey, John, thanks for the question. So I guess to answer I would say yes, we're somewhat stable, but we do expect further improvements from here. So we're continually optimizing our supply chain, as you highlighted, right. We are evaluating moving certain activities back to Stayner, and so some of those are in process.

And so we would expect further improvements as we see some of those flow through COGS. And so we would expect potential margin pickup throughout the remainder of the year. But we're coming -- kind of coming back to more of a normalized state versus a lot of the volatility you were seeing in the prior year.

John Zamparo -- CIBC World Markets -- Analyst

OK. That's helpful. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question will come from Andrew Carter of Stifel. Your line is open.

Andrew Carter -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Hey, thanks. Good morning. Just wanted to ask, first off, on the revenue guidance for the year $100 million to $110 million, I'm getting 19% to 34% for the remainder of the year, which looks like it's spot rates is 24% to 39% constant currency. Could you give us the cadence of phasing? And if I heard your answer to John's question, right, you don't really expect an improvement in Israel until the fourth quarter? Just help me square all that.

Thanks.

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

So, Andrew, can you maybe reframe the question, So are you talking about when we're expecting the revenue for each period for each quarter?

Andrew Carter -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Well, a little bit. I mean just so to back up $100 million to 110 million in revenue for the year, so start there. It means the back nine has to grow 19% to 34%. And that means constant currency, if my math just on spot, 24 to 39? So I'm asking kind of what's the phasing of that revenue growth acceleration.

And within that, what about -- if I heard John's question right, Israel doesn't improve till the fourth quarter?

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

Got it. OK. So yeah, we're confident in the revenue guidance of $100 million to $110 million for the full year 2023, right. Driving some of that back half improvement you've highlighted, we've introduced a meaningful number of new innovations over the last six months, but we have also have a strong pipeline of innovation launches planned for the remainder of the year to help fuel that additional growth, right.

And then we also have announced today that we're on track to achieve the top end of our opex savings targets, right, for $10 million to $20 million. All of that will work together to drive the overall cash flow improvement. But we do expect kind of continued revenue improvement, right, throughout the duration of the year.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

And just just a layer on that, I think when I'm -- when we're talking about Israel in that Q4 that's really for you to see a huge step change in what I think would be meteoric growth. when we're talking about that, we're not relying in guidance on the regulatory change, but we do think it's something that's more likely than not and that we're very optimistic about it.

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, it would be additional upside.

Andrew Carter -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Right. And then the second kind of to clarify, number one, in 2024, I think you said positive free cash flow. Is that based on current interest rates? And I guess going back to your comments at the end of the script, Mike, you talked about kind of where the enterprise value is right now. Does that become a hindrance in terms of what you're trying to do here? And overall in terms of having an equity value that's at negative enterprise value? Or is it just, hey, you have enough capital to allocate, you're going to continue to allocate? Or do you feel some kind of impetus to get the shares moving to your direction, obviously, helpful for M&A? Thanks.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Sure. James, I'll let you go first on, on guidance and then I can jump to the balance sheet and where we're positioned.

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, so -- and I apologize, andrew, I'm having a little bit of issues on my line, if you could reframe or restate the guidance question.

Andrew Carter -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Yeah, just the cash flow guidance for next year, is that based on current interest rates and kind of your cash flow projections?

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

Got it. So no, so interest rates we definitely are assuming, right, some stability there, right? But there's a little bit of flexibility. Let me put it that way. We're also assuming, same qualifying -- we're assuming no significant degradation, right, in general economic or regulatory environment, right.

So -- but I'll say we've got some flexibility on all of those. So we're very comfortable with the interest rate, the guidance we've given, is reasonably conservative as well, right? So I would say if there's material changes, right, then obviously that could impact the guidance.

Andrew Carter -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Let me try one more time to be absolutely clear. So the positive free cash flow in 2024, is that based on core operations or does that include an assumption for interest income kind of similar to how interest income is providing, I guess, $40 million of cash this year?

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, so yeah, I'll maybe dig in a little bit more, right. So we're talking net cash flow, right? So it does include interest income. So we're saying this is a combination of improved COGS, improved opex savings, right, in that $10 million to $20 million range we're tracking toward the high end, right, improved top line that we're projecting throughout the year, which we highlighted with the guidance of $100 million to $110 million, right? And then obviously the interest would be a significant component of that as well.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Thanks. To jump in on the second part of your question, Andrew, I don't think that there's a hindrance. I think that we feel like we have a lot of flexibility, but also I think it's important and it's time for us to make sure that we're self-sustaining. So that's really the importance of being cash flow positive for us.

That doesn't preclude us -- if we see something that's a creative, we will continue to be opportunistic. Of course, my preference will always be weighted toward anything that is accretive to cash flow, but ultimately we'll keep turning over every stone and looking for something that's value creative and not just relying on interest income. So I still think we have plenty of flexibility.

Andrew Carter -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Thanks, I'll pass it on.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Freeman of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Michael Freeman -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, Mike, James, Shayne. Thanks for taking our questions. I wonder, given interest payments are becoming or have become an increasingly important part of your Cronos' revenue picture, I wonder if you could describe your strategy for investing cash and yielding returns from it?

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Thanks, Michael. So we're constantly looking for how to maximize our return on our available cash. And so we work with I'll say large stable top rated financial institutions, right, especially in the current environment, right.

We're extremely focused on ensuring safety and security for those funds. But then, obviously, making sure we maximize the return on those. So we're looking at vehicles that are typically a year or less, right. So we implement a laddering strategy.

So we six, nine, 12-month vehicles, but again with the intent that it's large stable financial institutions with top rates of return.

Michael Freeman -- Raymond James -- Analyst

All right. Great. That's helpful. As a second question, we've seen your rare and cultured cannabinoid portfolio proliferate through your product sets.

I wonder, looking ahead a couple of years, what are some underpenetrated products or markets you can see rare cannabinoids playing an important role in?

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Sure, it's a great question. I think as you see consumer preferences shift from flour toward derivatives, I think you're also going to see more awareness of what those derivative products are and that's where rare starts to come in. I would keep pointing to pre-rolls. You've seen just the general rise in popularity of infused pre-rolls and you'll also notice a lot of our launches include infused pre-rolls.

We still think that that is one of the biggest growth categories over the next few years. One of the best opportunities to differentiate. And similar to what you see in edibles, the further that you get from flower, the more we believe there's an opportunity to differentiate. So I think that's going to be huge.

We still have a lot of opportunity across the rest of our portfolio that's in the format that are in market today in terms of edibles, vapes, pre-rolls. And then looking at a few years. I think that there's some interesting things that we'll be able to do with concentrates, which you haven't seen us launch today, but we're -- we do think there's opportunity there.

Michael Freeman -- Raymond James -- Analyst

All right, That's great. If you could -- if I could just throw in one more. On the -- given pre-rolls and infused pre-rolls, specifically, seem to be an area of focus for Cronos, I wonder how you -- how are you seeing the price action in that market? We've been hearing some talk of price compression. I'm wondering how Cronos is able to -- how Cronos is going to manage that going forward?

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Yeah, look, I think three year olds is a very big category and I think that you're going to see real segmentation in how the products develop. I think that on one end of the spectrum, there is an opportunity to actually have pre-rolls that you can sell cheaper than flower. You aren't going to be as worried about making sure that the flower is as well manicured because it's going and being processed into a pre-roll. So you will have a segment that's more value-oriented, that's more about automation.

And then I think on the other end of the spectrum, you get into something that's almost more cigar-like that is much more premium that I think will be at a significant premium to flower. So I think it's really about innovation. It's about understanding exactly what consumer needs you're targeting and that's one of the reasons that I keep talking about why it's such a big opportunity there. But I think you have to make sure that exactly where your product fits and have a very narrowly tailored product for that segment in order to win.

Michael Freeman -- Raymond James -- Analyst

OK. Thank you very much. I'll jump back into queue.

Operator

And our next question will come from Nadine Sarwat of Bernstein. Your line is open.

Nadine Sarwat -- AllianceBernstein -- Analyst

Hi, morning, everybody. Two questions for me. Can you comment on what you're seeing in terms of pricing in Canada? Any signs of reaching bottom yet? Or are those oversupply in the market still being the overriding factor? And then my second question, you called out the strong market share position Spinach has developed, especially within edibles. And if I look back a couple of years, people were saying that developing strong brands in cannabis could prove challenging on risks of being a commoditized category.

So with the experience you've had in the sector, I'm curious to hear what factors would you say are behind the success of building a brand with strong market share in cannabis? Thank you.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Sure, thanks so the -- I think on the first what we're seeing and maybe one of the bigger factors in the price compression isn't solely about supply, but it actually has to do with excise taxes and how they're being paid and what trend you've noticed that that really big portion of the LPs in Canada are actually not paying the excise taxes. And I think given their capital positions, they're really leveraging that. That cost avoidance to really further compress prices. So I do think one of the things that that is needed and that I expect will happen will be some enforcement on how excise taxes are collected.

And generally excise tax reform I think is something that's very important and very needed for the industry. But we still see it, especially on flower, there is compression. And on the second part of your question, building a brand, I think it's understanding that it is a product based focus that you need to have a different product. We have in cannabis consumers that are very, very focused on what are the features the actual product has.

It's less about telling a story. It's -- at this stage in the industry it's less about, trying to bring people into a lifestyle and community, given the regulations that we have in brand building and marketing. So for us the key things there, certainly the effect really, really matters. What are -- what's the combination of cannabinoids And I think one of the reasons you see we have strength in edibles, it has to do with that.

I think that what we can do, given different experiences leading with either CBN or with CBC or CBD as part of that cocktail, if you will, is a big differentiator, but also flavor. Flavor is extremely important. I think that initial experience you want it to be something that is enjoyable for consumers and I think most of the brands are really just focused on cost. So like any other product flavor matters, experience matters.

Nadine Sarwat -- AllianceBernstein -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question will come from Matt Bottomley of Canaccord. Matt, your line is open.

Matt Bottomley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the color so far. Maybe just continuing on, Mike, the comments you're just giving on some of the characteristics there. If you take a -- maybe a further step back and just look at the overall Canadian landscape, it still seems like, it's hard to say, but maybe only 60% of the overall market opportunity legalizes has been converted over to legal channels.

But markets like Ontario and others already have a saturation of retail stores and it just seems like a lot of the regulatory challenges of what you guys are able to do are keeping some potential future customers continuing to purchase through illicit channels. But is there anything outside of regulatory changes that you think will get the overall market TAM in Canada, which seems to be stuck in the $4 billion to $5 billion range for some time now.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Yeah, I think I think there is. I think that when you think about those regulatory challenges, a lot of those are really holding consumers back on pricing and on value. I think on the more premium side, there are things that you can continue doing. So you've seen what we were able to do with Sours and with the edibles platform.

I think if you're able to come out with a consistent and consistent product, something that's higher end, then that has a transparent supply chain. There are consumers that are willing to pay a premium over the illicit market that will come in. And so I think that's a still a big opportunity. There is a different view as far as the sort of highest volume consumer, which is probably a bigger part of TAM.

You can see what a regulatory change will do. I talked a bit about the chewable extracts, in the remarks and think what that kind of shows is if you can provide something that's higher potency that a larger pack size, it's more similar to purchasing habits that a legacy consumer than the legacy market has, consumers will shift really quickly into the market. And so I think that making sure that you can combine that when you have a better product and you have something that's transparent and deemed to be a much safer alternative that's really important for that conversion. So I think that continues to progress.

I think that continuing to make sure that as an industry and as a company us specifically, we're improving our supply chain and we're able to be more competitive that is going to help. But I think those are the two main things will drive. It is innovation on the premium end, and potentially with Pre-rolls being able to drive more value and then it'll be the big regulatory change.

Matt Bottomley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

OK. Got it. Thanks. And then just other question for me is just on your level of interest in some of these U.S.

federal headlines. I know state banking was just reintroduced and there's been, dozens and dozens of head fakes in the past. So I think people are looking at it cautiously. But how important are those types of headlines to you in decisions to potentially deploy some of your capital or do you think it'll have to be something a more meaningful reform, maybe like what Joe Biden's White House is trying to do with the scheduling altogether?

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

I think that safe banking is really probably the biggest thing there has to do with just getting progress. I think it's important and sort of a bellwether for sentiment capital markets wise. But as far as what it means big picture, I think it's just showing that we have some type of regulatory catalyst in the U.S. But if you think of the big things you need, right, like and one of the biggest be UAE reform, right, what you can do as far as getting capital markets, getting some of the larger banks involved, all that would be solved with the, appropriate rescheduling.

And I think it's an underappreciated and the most significant piece of regulatory news that we have in the pipeline. So that's really what I look toward. I think it's something that's moving. Safe banking, I know everyone's focused on it and I'm not going to make a prediction on whether or not it happens.

But I think as currently drafted, it's really more just incremental progress.

Matt Bottomley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

OK. Thanks for all that.

Operator

And our next question will come from Victor Ma of TD Cowen. Your line is open. Victor.

Victor Ma -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. Victor Ma on for Vivien Azer, and thank you for the questions. So first, based on how far data X go back, there were some sequential share losses in vapes and edibles. Can you offer any more color on what is driving these trends? And also comment on the defenseability in Spinach's product differentiation.

Thank you.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Sure. So -- and sorry, I missed the last part of the question.

Victor Ma -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Just comment on the defenseability in Spinach's product differentiation.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Sure. So I think the biggest thing that we've seen here has to do with chewable extracts. So we were I think doing very well in defending and winning against it. And once this announcement was made by Health Canada that essentially anyone with chewable extracts -- we have four out of the top 10 SKUs right now, would not be able to sell at the end of May.

And you did see a fair amount of pantry loading. So that might continue for a few more weeks. But given that there has been demand that sort of ramped up for a few weeks, I would expect, though, that not only to be able to gain that share back in the back half of the year as that inventory is depleted. But also anything that we might have given up, I think there's more opportunity to gain just with that shift.

And looking in a longer term as far as defenseability and think of it more offensively, I really do hope that that the government takes this opportunity to look and see the world didn't fall apart with higher potency edibles. It's something that is certainly in demand with consumers and we will be very ready if there is any change there to be able to put a compliant offering on the same quality that we have out today. And I think absent regulatory shifts, we always do take the approach of making sure our innovation budget goes into things that are long term, making sure we do things the right way. But we do believe that is a big moat that product differentiation will be there.

I think we've been relatively consistent in defending on the product side and being able to take share. So I think it's a temporary blip and ultimately the circumstances around the chewable extract blip is more bullish for us than otherwise.

Victor Ma -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Great. And then can you just add some color on the show losses for vapes? I think share was was down to questionably as well in that category.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Yeah, I think vapes is probably a little bit more nuanced. It has to do with the size of the actual vape parts and potency, which updates that we made. And when you make those updates, you can see relatively small fluctuations and that has to do a bit with what the ordering patterns are like and especially when you are doing changeovers. But I don't think that there is any trend that I'm concerned about there and I think you'll see that that pick back up.

Victor Ma -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Great. Thank you. And then just on my second question, so on Israel, can you comment on the increased competitive activity over the quarter? Are you seeing more discounting or promoting? How enduring do you think are these competitive activities? Thank you.

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

Yeah, I think there's been more discounting, there's consolidation. Similar to what we've seen in Canada with some of the market participants you've seen and you're starting to see more consolidation. You'll see more companies exiting the market. I think that there's a lot less investment capital in Israel than there was in Canada and you're seeing more companies in Canada look to try to enter Israel.

But ultimately, it's something that I think we're used to something that I think we can certainly defend against. I do think the biggest relief and the biggest opportunity is related to a regulatory change. But like we've seen in Canada, as there's exits, I think there's opportunity and we've been able to, with our flower products and other innovations separate and take share and something we'll continue focusing on in Israel.

Victor Ma -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

Great. Thank you for the color. I'll jump back in queue. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 0 minutes

Call participants:

Shayne Laidlaw -- Investor Relations

Mike Gorenstein -- Executive Chairman

James Holm -- Chief Financial Officer

John Zamparo -- CIBC World Markets -- Analyst

Andrew Carter -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Michael Freeman -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Nadine Sarwat -- AllianceBernstein -- Analyst

Matt Bottomley -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Victor Ma -- Cowen and Company -- Analyst

More CRON analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.