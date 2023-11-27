Cronos Group (CRON) Price Target Increased by 5.54% to 2.61

The average one-year price target for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been revised to 2.61 / share. This is an increase of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 2.47 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.84 to a high of 3.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.40% from the latest reported closing price of 2.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cronos Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRON is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 39,979K shares. The put/call ratio of CRON is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chescapmanager holds 8,327K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 6,494K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,528K shares, representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 38.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,578K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,536K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Intact Investment Management holds 1,108K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing an increase of 35.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 66.04% over the last quarter.

Cronos Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group's portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones™, Happy Dance™ and PEACE+™.

