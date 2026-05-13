Cronos Group (CRON) Price Target Increased by 10.71% to 3.79

The average one-year price target for Cronos Group (NasdaqGM:CRON) has been revised to $3.79 / share. This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior estimate of $3.42 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.51 to a high of $4.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.06% from the latest reported closing price of $2.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cronos Group. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 11.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRON is 0.03%, an increase of 69.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.06% to 51,063K shares. The put/call ratio of CRON is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chescapmanager holds 7,943K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,945K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,859K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares , representing an increase of 43.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 58.59% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 4,143K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,957K shares , representing a decrease of 19.66%.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 2,761K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 35.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,879K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing an increase of 41.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 49.08% over the last quarter.

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