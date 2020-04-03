Cronos Group (CRON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cronos Group (CRON) closed at $5.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the cannabis company had lost 8.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 26.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 18.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRON as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 108.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.99 million, up 269.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $122.69 million, which would represent changes of -119.4% and +301.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRON. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.9% higher. CRON is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.