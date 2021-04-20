Cronos Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRON

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cronos Group Inc (Symbol: CRON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.79, changing hands as low as $7.76 per share. Cronos Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRON's low point in its 52 week range is $4.6199 per share, with $15.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.