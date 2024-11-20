News & Insights

Stocks

Cronos Australia Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vitura Health

November 20, 2024 — 10:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cronos Australia Ltd. has announced a decrease in its substantial holding in Vitura Health Limited, with voting power dropping from 20.71% to 19.55% due to dilution from a recent share issuance. This change follows an on-market trade and the acquisition of assets from Releaf Group Limited. Investors in the stock market may find this shift in ownership relevant as it could impact company strategies and shareholder influence.

For further insights into AU:VIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.