Cronos Australia Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vitura Health

Cronos Australia Ltd. has announced a decrease in its substantial holding in Vitura Health Limited, with voting power dropping from 20.71% to 19.55% due to dilution from a recent share issuance. This change follows an on-market trade and the acquisition of assets from Releaf Group Limited. Investors in the stock market may find this shift in ownership relevant as it could impact company strategies and shareholder influence.

