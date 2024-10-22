News & Insights

Cronos Australia Ltd. Aims for Growth with Ethical Focus

October 22, 2024

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Cronos Australia Ltd., operating as Vitura Health Limited on the ASX under the symbol VIT, emphasizes its commitment to growth and reconciliation by acknowledging the Traditional Owners of the lands they work on. The company aims to foster better relationships between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal peoples, signaling a socially responsible approach that might attract investors interested in ethical and sustainable business practices.

