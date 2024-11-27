Cronos Australia Appoints New Director to Vitura Health

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Cronos Australia Ltd. has announced the appointment of Gerard Paul Fogarty AO as a director of Vitura Health Limited, effective November 27, 2024. Notably, Fogarty AO currently holds no relevant interests in any securities or contracts related to the company. This development is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

