Cronos Australia Appoints New Director to Vitura Health

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cronos Australia Ltd. has announced the appointment of Gerard Paul Fogarty AO as a director of Vitura Health Limited, effective November 27, 2024. Notably, Fogarty AO currently holds no relevant interests in any securities or contracts related to the company. This development is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team.
For further insights into AU:VIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.