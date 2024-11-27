Cronos Australia Appoints New Director Amidst Market Interest

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Cronos Australia Ltd. has announced the appointment of Daniel Francis Birch as a director, effective from 27 November 2024. Birch holds a significant interest in the company with 3,766,498 ordinary shares under his name. This development could influence investor sentiment and market interest in Cronos Australia Ltd.

