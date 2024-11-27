Cronos Australia Announces Director Departure and Shares Update

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.
Cronos Australia Ltd. announced the departure of Jenelle Lee Frewen as a director, effective November 27, 2024, with her holding 190,740 ordinary shares at the time of her exit. This change in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction and stock performance, drawing interest from investors and market analysts. As the company navigates this transition, stakeholders will be keenly watching any subsequent moves or announcements.
