News & Insights

Stocks

Cronos Australia Announces Director Departure and Shares Update

November 27, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cronos Australia Ltd. (AU:VIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cronos Australia Ltd. announced the departure of Jenelle Lee Frewen as a director, effective November 27, 2024, with her holding 190,740 ordinary shares at the time of her exit. This change in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction and stock performance, drawing interest from investors and market analysts. As the company navigates this transition, stakeholders will be keenly watching any subsequent moves or announcements.

For further insights into AU:VIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.