Cromwell Property Group Refocuses and Strengthens Financial Position

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has made significant strides by selling non-core assets worth $1.6 billion, including its European Platform, to reduce net debt and refocus on local markets. The company’s strategic shift aims to diversify its asset management portfolio, focusing on office, retail, and industrial sectors, while maintaining strong relationships with retail and institutional investors. This realignment positions Cromwell for future growth, with gearing expected to fall below the target range, enhancing financial stability.

