News & Insights

Stocks

Cromwell Property Group Refocuses and Strengthens Financial Position

November 28, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cromwell Property Group has made significant strides by selling non-core assets worth $1.6 billion, including its European Platform, to reduce net debt and refocus on local markets. The company’s strategic shift aims to diversify its asset management portfolio, focusing on office, retail, and industrial sectors, while maintaining strong relationships with retail and institutional investors. This realignment positions Cromwell for future growth, with gearing expected to fall below the target range, enhancing financial stability.

For further insights into AU:CMW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.