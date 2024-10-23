Cromwell Property Group Issues New Securities

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has announced the issuance of 79,333 fully paid ordinary units stapled securities as of October 18, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing financial maneuvers in the real estate market and could be of interest to investors tracking developments in unquoted equity securities.

For further insights into AU:CMW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.