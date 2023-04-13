Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Price Target Decreased by 9.67% to 0.84

The average one-year price target for Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) has been revised to 0.84 / share. This is an decrease of 9.67% from the prior estimate of 0.93 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.78 to a high of 0.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.09% from the latest reported closing price of 0.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SBHSX - Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 176K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing a decrease of 536.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMW by 82.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,294K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMW by 2.92% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 255K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAISX - Parametric International Equity Fund Investor Class holds 166K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 2,050K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMW by 3.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cromwell Property Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMW is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 113,154K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.