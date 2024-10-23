Cromwell Property Group Announces Director Interest Shift

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has announced a change in the interests of one of its directors, reflecting a shift in the number of securities held. This adjustment involves the acquisition and disposal of a significant amount of securities, highlighting ongoing activity and re-evaluation within the company’s leadership investments.

For further insights into AU:CMW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.