Cromwell Property Group Announces Director Interest Shift

October 23, 2024 — 09:50 pm EDT

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has announced a change in the interests of one of its directors, reflecting a shift in the number of securities held. This adjustment involves the acquisition and disposal of a significant amount of securities, highlighting ongoing activity and re-evaluation within the company’s leadership investments.

