Cromwell Property Group Announces 2024 AGM Plans

October 28, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has announced its Annual General Meeting for 2024, showcasing its strong market presence with $11 billion in assets under management across Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. As a prominent real estate investor and fund manager, Cromwell continues to capture the interest of shareholders with its significant market capitalisation of approximately $1 billion as of mid-2024.

