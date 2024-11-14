Cromwell EREIT Secures New €340 Million Debt Facility

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:CWBU) has released an update.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust has secured a new €340 million debt facility through its subsidiary, Cromwell EREIT Lux Finco. This arrangement provides significant liquidity and flexibility to manage existing debts, notably the €450 million bonds due in 2025. The facility is backed by major financial institutions including Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and ING Bank.

