News & Insights

Stocks

Cromwell EREIT Secures New €340 Million Debt Facility

November 14, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:CWBU) has released an update.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust has secured a new €340 million debt facility through its subsidiary, Cromwell EREIT Lux Finco. This arrangement provides significant liquidity and flexibility to manage existing debts, notably the €450 million bonds due in 2025. The facility is backed by major financial institutions including Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and ING Bank.

For further insights into SG:CWBU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.