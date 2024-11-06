News & Insights

Crombie Real Estate Shows Resilient Q3 2024 Performance

November 06, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Crombie Real Estate ate (TSE:CRR.UN) has released an update.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust reported solid third-quarter 2024 results, showcasing resilience with strong property revenues and strategic acquisitions, including the full ownership of a Vancouver mixed-use residential asset. The company’s focus on necessity-based properties and growth initiatives aims to deliver sustainable value for its unitholders.

